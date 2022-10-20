Poll workers and supervisors needed in Boone County for November election

Boone County’s clerk says there’s a need for more election judges and supervisors for the November 8 election. Clerk Brianna Lennon describes these positions as incredibly important.

“You know you talk to people that have worked at the polling locations and they keep coming back once they do it the first time, because it’s very rewarding. Even if it is a long day,” Lennon says.

Polls are open in Boone County and statewide on election day from 6 am until 7 pm. Election judges are supervisors are paid positions.

“We use poll worker and election judge interchangeably, so there’s no real difference between election judge and poll worker. But we do have supervisor positions who are the ones that are really in charge of managing the polling place on election day,” says Lennon.

She says election judges are paid $200 for election day, plus paid training. Election supervisor positions pay $250 for election day, plus paid training.

Anyone interested can apply in-person at the Boone County clerk’s office in downtown Columbia or online. You can also call Ms. Lennon’s office at (573) 886-4375.