Record amount of money raised at Jefferson City’s Alzheimer’s walk

About 500 people turned out for Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Jefferson City’s Memorial park.

Weather was cool and perfect, and the Solid Rock Family church provided food for those in attendance. Volunteers and families packed the park, and there were props on benches and elsewhere which read “Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”

While there is currently no cure for the memory loss disease, Jefferson City-area walkers are hoping that changes. ABC-17’s Meghan Drakas reports the event raised more than $129,000, a new record for the walk. Most of that money will go to research.

Meghan emceed the event. Her grandmother lost her battle with Alzheimer’s in 2021. Ms. Drakas has been raising money for research since she was in college at Penn State.