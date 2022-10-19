Ribbon-cutting for $23-million new COU terminal is today

Today is your opportunity to get a close-up view of the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU), before it becomes operational later this month.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and several other dignitaries will speak at today’s 3 pm ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new passenger boarding bridges.

“So now getting to come across a jet bridge instead of having to go pick up your own suitcases on the side of the road …. yeah, it’s going to be fantastic,” Buffaloe says.

You’ll be able to tour the terminal, as soon as the dignitaries finish the ceremony. The new 52,000 square feet terminal includes four gates and passenger boarding bridges. It also features a new restaurant and a storm shelter.

Officials will be announcing when flights will start at the new terminal, during today’s ceremony. Light refreshments will be provided.

The terminal’s main funding source is a hotel tax approved by Columbia voters in 2016.