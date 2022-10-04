Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia

About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning.

Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.

Fulton middle school principal Beth Houf, the NASSP national principal of the year, joined the governor on-stage this morning. Governor Parson praises the work she’s doing at Fulton middle school.

The audience has also heard presentations from a number of other speakers. One of the topics they’ve heard about is trauma that impacts students.