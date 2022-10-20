STL area school has parents worried about radiation exposure

(AP) — Some parents of children at Jana Elementary School in suburban St. Louis say they’ll seek medical testing and guidance from doctors about what to do next, after a privately-funded environmental study found radioactive contamination inside the school and on the playground.

The Hazelwood Board of Education on Tuesday announced plans to close the grade school in Florissant, Missouri, indefinitely and clean it. The roughly 400 students — 80% of whom are Black — will do virtual learning for now, then be sent to some of the district’s 19 other elementary schools starting Nov. 28.