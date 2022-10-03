Three Columbia officials to be sworn-in Monday night; council to receive update on Walton roof project

Three officials will be sworn-in at Monday night’s Columbia city council meeting, highlighting the team that first-year city manager De’Carlon Seewood is building at city hall.

Mike Griggs will be sworn-in tonight as deputy city manager. Mr. Griggs has been serving as acting deputy city manager since April and worked for the Columbia parks and recreation department for 36 years before that.

Shane Creech will be sworn-in as public works director. Mr. Creech has been with Columbia public works for 14 years and has served as acting director for the past year.

Mark Neckerman will be sworn-in as the city’s information technology director. He’s worked for Columbia’s IT department for 25 years and has been acting director since July 2021.

Meantime, Columbia city officials say the deteriorating roof at the Walton building has been repaired. The building, which houses the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Columbia’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, was built in 1986. The building is jointly owned by the city and the chamber.

City manager Seewood’s staff says the metal roof had been deteriorating and that water was penetrating from the roof into the lobby, meeting areas and office areas. The city manager directed staff to proceed with contracting for a roof replacement, which has been finished.

Columbia’s city council is expected to vote tonight to accept a $60,000 check from the Chamber for half of the total cost, which was about $120,000.