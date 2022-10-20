Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Three Marconi awards for Zimmer Communications in Columbia/Jefferson City

Three Marconi awards for Zimmer Communications in Columbia/Jefferson City

Zimmer Communications president John Zimmer (left), Zimmer Columbia/Jefferson City market manager Carla Leible and Zimmer corporate operations director Trevor Morgan accept the three Marconi awards on October 19, 2022 in New York City

Zimmer Communications has won three prestigious Marconi awards at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event in New York.

The awards were announced this week at the NAB event in New York City.

Zimmer’s KTXY, which is known as Y-107, has earned a Marconi for the CHR station of the year. 967 KCMQ in Columbia has won for rock station of the year, and Y-107’s Kristin Monica earns the small market personality of the year. Several of our other colleagues were nominated: Kat Country was nominated for country station of the year, while Clear 99’s Liz and Scotty and Kat Country’s Erin Hart were nominated for small market personality of the year.

Marconi finalists were selected by a task force of broadcasters, and winners were chosen by the NAB’s Marconi radio awards selection academy.

Zimmer Communications president John Zimmer, market manager Carla Leible and Zimmer corporate operations director Trevor Morgan were in New York for the award ceremony.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer