Three Marconi awards for Zimmer Communications in Columbia/Jefferson City

Zimmer Communications has won three prestigious Marconi awards at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event in New York.

The awards were announced this week at the NAB event in New York City.

Zimmer’s KTXY, which is known as Y-107, has earned a Marconi for the CHR station of the year. 967 KCMQ in Columbia has won for rock station of the year, and Y-107’s Kristin Monica earns the small market personality of the year. Several of our other colleagues were nominated: Kat Country was nominated for country station of the year, while Clear 99’s Liz and Scotty and Kat Country’s Erin Hart were nominated for small market personality of the year.

Marconi finalists were selected by a task force of broadcasters, and winners were chosen by the NAB’s Marconi radio awards selection academy.

Zimmer Communications president John Zimmer, market manager Carla Leible and Zimmer corporate operations director Trevor Morgan were in New York for the award ceremony.