Traffic calming being considered for Columbia’s Garth

Columbia has budgeted $30,000 for the proposed traffic calming project on Garth Avenue (October 18, 2022 photo courtesy of Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan)

Complaints about speeding on Columbia’s South Garth avenue have prompted the city to propose a traffic calming project.

The city will hold an informal open house about the project Tuesday evening from 6-7 at city hall. Residents and motorists will be able to review design proposals on the $30,000 plan and speak to Public Works staff. The city has the funding for the project on Garth, between Stewart and Broadway.

You don’t have to arrive at 6 tonight. Open house style means you can come and go as you please.

