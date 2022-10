Residents and motorists who travel on Columbia’s South Garth avenue have had their first opportunity to see plans to address speeding concerns.

Columbia Public Works held an open house Tuesday evening to show design proposals and plans for traffic calming devices.

The city has budgeted about $30,000 for the project. Capital improvement sales tax money is funding the project.

Speeding has been happening on South Garth Avenue between Stewart and Broadway, ending near the library.