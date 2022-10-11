UPDATE: Columbia murder victim was hidden in a home’s closet

Columbia Police say the victim who was murdered inside a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia had been restrained and had suffered severe blunt trauma to her head.

Columbia Police Sergeant Neil Sedgwick says investigators are unable to make a positive identification of the victim at this time, due to the severity of her injuries. CPD is referring to her as Jane Doe, for now.

Columbia Police have arrested 37-year-old Adam Conner for second degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. Criminal charges are currently under review.

High Quest drive is east of Rangeline and north of Smiley lane, near Lange middle school.