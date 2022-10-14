Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Man still barricaded in west Columbia apartment

A suspect remains barricaded inside an apartment in west Columbia at this hour, near heavily-traveled North Stadium.

Columbia police assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the suspect remains barricaded, adding that the SWAT unit and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are on-scene. This area is near a Simmons Bank, a gas station and a Scooter’s Coffee.

ABC-17’s Joshua Blount from our news partner KMIZ reports a police dog is also on-scene. He’s been on the scene since 4:30 this morning.

The incident began at about 2 am, and there are no reports of injuries.

 

