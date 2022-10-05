Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia

TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games.

A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70.

TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and they’re planning to build a 16,000 square feet facility that will include 18 to 20 elevated bays. Each bay can accommodate four to six golfers at a time.

A restaurant and a bar and grill are also planned.

TopTracer says the new facility will give people of all skill levels the chance to enjoy golf. The facility’s technology is aimed at giving you the opportunity to play hundreds of golf courses around the world, without leaving Boone County. It will be similar to the popular Top Golf in Chesterfield.

939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry reports the local owners include Tim and Toby Rost, the owners of Rost Landscaping and Superior Garden Center.