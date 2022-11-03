90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs

Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway.

MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge found significant deterioration along the bridge girders. MoDOT says the bridge could be closed for up to five weeks.

The bridge, which was built in 1932, is used by many Howard County farmers. MoDOT crews are currently working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge.