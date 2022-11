A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

IC is located on East McCarty, near Highway 50.

The church says the dinner’s aim is to make this a happier Thanksgiving for those in the community. All are welcome.