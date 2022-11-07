939 the Eagle to provide live election night coverage on Tuesday

Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 55 percent voter turnout on Tuesday.

Polls statewide will open Tuesday morning at 6 and will close at 7 pm. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon is reminding you to bring your photo ID with you to the polls. That can include a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. It’s part of Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect in late August.

If you lack a voter ID, you can still cast what’s called a provisional ballot. Ms. Lennon says your provisional ballot will be counted if you return to your polling place Tuesday with your identification or if your signature matches the signature on your voter registration record.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for election day information in our hourly newscasts and during our live shows. We’ll also have live election night coverage Tuesday evening from 8-10, after the polls close. Join 939 the Eagle’s Branden Rathert, Brian Hauswirth, Gary Nolan and Randy Tobler for live results, analysis and interviews.