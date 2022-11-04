UPDATE *** Forecast moves up football games – Helias – Battle game today will start earlier

Our KWOS Helias – Battle high school football game today will start earlier because of a stormy forecast. Our broadcast with Kevin Kelly and the team will now start at 4:30pm. The game will kick off at 5pm. Join us for all the action of Helias Crusader football on KWOS.

The Jays – Kirksville game will NOW kick off at 6pm.

Blair Oaks – North Callaway game in Wardsville will also start at 6pm.

Several other Mid-Missouri games are affected as well.

Class 2 – District 2: 1) Blair Oaks vs 5) North Callaway – Kickoff now at 6p

Class 2 – District 7: 2) Centralia vs 3) Hallsville – Kickoff now at 6p

Class 3 – District 5: 1) Moberly vs 4) Southern Boone – Kickoff now at 4p

Class 3 – District 5: 2) Mexico vs 3) Boonville – Kickoff now at 4p

Class 4 – District 5: 2) Jefferson City vs 3) Kirksville – Kickoff now at 6p

Class 6 – District 2: 2) Rock Bridge vs 6) Hazelwood Central – Kickoff at 7p

Good luck to all teams!

And CONGRATS to Boys Soccer District Champs advancing to the State Quarterfinals!!

Helias (Class 2 – District 4 Champs)

Jefferson City (Class 3 – District 7 Champs)

Rock Bridge (Class 4 – District 7 Champs)

Additionally, GOOD LUCK to Blair Oaks Ladies Volleyball playing in the Class 3 State Title game at Noon TODAY!