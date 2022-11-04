UPDATE *** Forecast moves up football games – Helias – Battle game today will start earlier

Our KWOS Helias – Battle high school football game today will start earlier because of a stormy forecast. Our broadcast with Kevin Kelly and the team will now start at 4:30pm. The game will kick off at 5pm. Join us for all the action of Helias Crusader football on KWOS.
- The Jays – Kirksville game will NOW kick off at 6pm.
- Blair Oaks – North Callaway game in Wardsville will also start at 6pm.
Several other Mid-Missouri games are affected as well.
Class 2 – District 2: 1) Blair Oaks vs 5) North Callaway – Kickoff now at 6p
Class 2 – District 7: 2) Centralia vs 3) Hallsville – Kickoff now at 6p
Class 3 – District 5: 1) Moberly vs 4) Southern Boone – Kickoff now at 4p
Class 3 – District 5: 2) Mexico vs 3) Boonville – Kickoff now at 4p
Class 4 – District 5: 2) Jefferson City vs 3) Kirksville – Kickoff now at 6p
Class 6 – District 2: 2) Rock Bridge vs 6) Hazelwood Central – Kickoff at 7p
Good luck to all teams!
And CONGRATS to Boys Soccer District Champs advancing to the State Quarterfinals!!
- Helias (Class 2 – District 4 Champs)
- Jefferson City (Class 3 – District 7 Champs)
- Rock Bridge (Class 4 – District 7 Champs)
Additionally, GOOD LUCK to Blair Oaks Ladies Volleyball playing in the Class 3 State Title game at Noon TODAY!