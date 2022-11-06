(AUDIO): A2D Events owner Adonica Coleman praises Granny’s House founder on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

A2D Events owner Adonica Coleman arrived in Columbia in 2007 and credits Pamela Ingram for her staying in town. Ms. Coleman joined host Fred Parry Saturday morning in-studio for the hour on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Coleman and Parry spoke in-detail about Ingram’s legacy, saying she’s currently battling serious health issues. Pamela Ingram founded Granny’s House, a non-profit that has served public housing children near Columbia’s Douglass park area for more than 20 years. Coleman and Parry are requesting prayers for Ms. Ingram: