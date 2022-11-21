(AUDIO) Columbia Police chief Jones discusses FUSUS on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Columbia’s city council is set to vote tonight on a camera platform called FUSUS. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones strongly supports the plan. He describes FUSUS as a platform that allows CPD to take video that is already out in the community and bring them into one platform. FUSUS allow you to decide if and how you participate, regarding cameras. Critics worry the cameras will target minorities. Chief Jones addressed the issue in-detail during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He joined us in-studio: