Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

(AUDIO): Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses DOJ monitors on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford of Missouri’s Western District tells 939 the Eagle that the Justice Department will have monitors outside Cole County polling locations on Tuesday, to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws. Ledford says the DOJ monitors will not go inside the buildings at the polling locations. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer met today with DOJ representatives in Jefferson City to discuss the issue. Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the Justice Department bypassed his office by contacting the Cole County clerk directly:

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer