Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

(AUDIO) “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn breaks down House GOP leadership races on 939 the Eagle

Missouri House Republicans will have another supermajority when the 2023 legislative session begins in early January in Jefferson City. Republicans will control the chamber 111-52. Republicans caucused this week at the Capitol, electing State Rep. Mike Henderson (R-Bonne Terre) as House Speaker Pro Tem and Rep. Jon Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) as Majority Floor Leader. Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Faughn says the majority leader’s race was close and says there is significance to Representative Henderson’s election as Speaker Pro Tem. Henderson is a former school superintendent. Faughn says House Republicans are saying school reform proposals are fine as long as they make sense in “real life” and not on Facebook:

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer