Columbia’s heavily-congested I-70 and Highway 63 interchange is the busiest one in mid-Missouri. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin says 160,000 vehicles go through that interchange each day. She’s encouraging you to attend Wednesday’s open house-style meeting at Columbia’s ARC on West Ash. You can go anytime between 4-6 pm tomorrow to speak to MoDOT personnel and hear about the preferred alternatives: