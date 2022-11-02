(AUDIO): State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) discusses Amendment 4 on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missourians will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots on numerous races and constitutional amendments, including Amendment 4. If approved by Missouri voters, Amendment 4 would allow the state Legislature to increase minimum funding for the Kansas City Police Department. Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that a vote for Amendment 4 is a vote for safer streets and a vote “to stop big-city mayors from defunding our police.” Senator Luetkemeyer says the Kansas City Council cut $42 million from the KCPD last year. Some Democratic state lawmakers say it wasn’t a defunding but rather a reallocation of the funding. Senator Luetkemeyer is critical of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Mayor Lucas had said that Amendment 4 “has nothing to do with our city’s safety or officer pay and recruitment and everything to do with advancing the careers of non-KC based Republican politicians”: