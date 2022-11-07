Boone County’s clerk predicts a 55 percent voter turnout on Tuesday

More than 700 Boone County residents cast no-excuse absentee ballots on Friday, the largest one-day number since the period began on October 25.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that her office has also had success by taking no-excuse absentee voting directly to the community.

“We were in Centralia last week, we had about 50 people in Centralia. We had just over 40 people at Douglass,” Lennon says.

Lennon’s office offered no-excuse absentee voting on Saturday and Sunday at the Roger Wilson Government Center in Columbia. It was also offered Saturday at the Southern Boone public library in Ashland and at the Columbia/Boone County Health Department on Sunday.

Despite the strong interest in no-excuse absentee voting, clerk Lennon is lowering her overall voter turnout projection for Tuesday from 65 to 55 percent.

“As great a turnout as we’ve had with early voting, generally early voting tends to just change the method for voting and not necessarily increase the turnout. So with this type of turnout, we might be more like 55 percent,” says Lennon.

Polls are open statewide on Tuesday from 6 am until 7 pm.