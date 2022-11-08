Listen to KWOS Live
Boone County’s voter turnout is 27 percent and growing

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon (October 14, 2022 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Boone County’s clerk says more than 30,000 registered voters have cast ballots thus far in today’s  general election.

That includes those who cast absentee ballots. Boone County’s voter turnout is now 27 percent and growing.

Polls are open until 7 tonight and you’ll be able to vote, as long as you are in line to vote by 7.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon says things have gone well at the polls. There was some voter confusion this morning in Hallsville, where some voters were turned away at the polls. That’s because the Boone County clerk’s office added a second polling location in Hallsville for this election.

You’re reminded to check your sample ballot to make sure you go to the correct polling location

