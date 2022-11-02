Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase

You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton.

Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Buchheit spokeswoman Jessica Hermann tells 939 the Eagle that Buchheit plans to retain all of the Orscheln employees. Buchheit now has 20 total stores, counting the 12 it acquired in the sale.

Buchheit is a popular store in southeast Missouri: its headquarters are located in the small rural town of Biehle. Their motto is “Explore the possibilities of a simpler life.” The company logo is a wagon wheel, which represents employees pulling together. Buchheit’s website says it has more than 65,000 items in stock.

A 939 the Eagle reporter was in the south Columbia Orscheln store on Tuesday, and all of the employees were wearing red Buchheit shirts.