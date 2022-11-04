Cole County Commission candidate questions housing funds

Three private developers have the go-ahead from the Jefferson City Council to use tax credits to help build three so-called ‘workforce housing’ complexes. They would create about 120 – low income apartments. But Cole County Presiding Commissioner candidate Carla Steck wonders if tax dollars will be used to pay for upkeep on the units …

Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman says the tax credits are funding Jefferson City received to help replace rentals lost in the 2019 tornado.

Steck is running against Bushman as an independent in Tuesday’s election.