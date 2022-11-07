Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia child pornography investigation continues

76-year-old Ivan Metzger of Columbia is being held at the Boone County jail without bond (November 2022 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

Additional charges could be filed against a Columbia man who’s jailed without bond for child pornography charges.

76-year-old Ivan Metzger is charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography. CPD officers are also seeking charges for first-degree statutory sodomy and for enticement of a child. Metzger’s next court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.

939 the Eagle News has obtained the Columbia Police Department’s graphic probable cause statement in Metzger’s original case, which says “There is an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault case.” The two-page probable cause statement says there were allegedly more than 20 images of child pornography on Metzger’s personal computer, and more in his bedroom. CPD’s special victims unit is handling the investigation.

Metzger lives on Parklawn drive, which is north of I-70 in northwest Columbia.

