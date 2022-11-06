Columbia murder suspect captured in Moberly

The suspect in Saturday night’s double homicide in northeast Columbia was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault in August.

Columbia Police are now seeking second degree murder charges against 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick, for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, while Myers was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she later died.

A family member of the two victims says Ms. Myers was Sanders’ grandmother. The family member posted that on CPD’s Facebook page.

Columbia Police say Derrick was captured this weekend in Moberly, and is currently being held in the Boone County jail without bond. The investigation continues, and CPD officers encourage anyone with information about this case to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652.

As for the August felony domestic assault charges, Derrick posted a $6,000 surety bond on September 6, according to online court records.