Convicted killer Renick wants a new trial; Court TV carried her December trial live in Columbia

A former Columbia spa owner convicted in the high-profile 2017 murder of her husband in Montgomery County is appealing her conviction.

Americans across the country tuned into Court TV last December for daily live coverage of Lynlee Renick’s trial at the Boone County Courthouse.

A jury convicted her of second degree murder for the gruesome death of her husband Ben, a snake breeder. Ben Renick was known in the snake breeding industry as the Johnny Depp of snake breeders, according to testimony during the trial.

Lynlee Renick testified during her trial that Michael Humphrey of Jefferson City is the man who shot and killed her husband in the snake barn. Ben Renick was shot in the back and side of the head at close range, based on graphic photos and testimony presented during the trial. Humphrey, who was convicted of second degree murder, testified for the prosecution during Lynlee’s trial. He told the jury that Lynlee Renick shot and killed her husband.

Lynlee Renick’s new attorney has filed the notice of appeal (NOA) with the Western District Court of Appeals.

Missouri assistant attorney general Kevin Zoellner told the jury in December that Lynlee Renick killed her husband for money, sex and freedom.

Renick is currently serving a 16-year sentence at the maximum-security Chillicothe Correctional Center. She told NBC’s “Dateline” this winter that she is innocent. “Dateline NBC” and CBS’ “48 Hours” have aired segments on the case.