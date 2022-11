The cut fiber optic cable is repaired. 911 service is back on for the Centerton area.

If you live in the Centertown area, you may not be able to call 9-1-1. A contractor is repairing a cut fiber optic cable. The outage could cause problems for Century Link, Lumen and BrightSpeed customers with landline phones. Cell phones should be okay to text or call 9-1-1.