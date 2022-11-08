Early voter turnout is busy across Boone County; Hallsville voter confusion cleared up

Boone County’s clerk says about 16,000 registered voters have cast ballots, as of 9:45 this morning. That’s already a 12 percent voter turnout, and that does not include no-excuse absentee voting numbers.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that things have gone well at the polls. There was some voter confusion this morning in Hallsville, where some voters were turned away at the polls. That’s because the Boone County clerk’s office added a second polling location in Hallsville for this election. Ms. Lennon reminds Hallsville voters and all of you to check your sample ballot to see where your polling location is. You can also check the Boone County clerk’s website and if you don’t have internet access, you can call (573) 886-4375.

Polls are open statewide until 7 pm. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated election information in our hourly newscasts. We’ll also have live election night coverage from 8-10 tonight on 939 the Eagle.