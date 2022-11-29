Listen to KWOS Live
Gofundme account has raised about almost $6,000 for Jefferson City murder victim

The J Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub in downtown Jefferson City remains closed (November 27, 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Friends of the J. Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning in downtown Jefferson City have established a gofundme.

The money will go toward 23-year-old Skyler Smock’s funeral expenses and toward his young daughter. Supporters have raised about $5,700 of their $10,000 goal. Friends say Mr. Smock “absolutely loved everyone and would help anyone.”

Cole County prosecutors have charged the suspect with two counts of first degree murder. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City was arraigned on Monday via video, and is jailed without bond.

