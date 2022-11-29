Gofundme account has raised about almost $6,000 for Jefferson City murder victim

Friends of the J. Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning in downtown Jefferson City have established a gofundme.

The money will go toward 23-year-old Skyler Smock’s funeral expenses and toward his young daughter. Supporters have raised about $5,700 of their $10,000 goal. Friends say Mr. Smock “absolutely loved everyone and would help anyone.”

Cole County prosecutors have charged the suspect with two counts of first degree murder. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City was arraigned on Monday via video, and is jailed without bond.