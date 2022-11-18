Hubbell expansion, Ranken and NextGen cited as successes by Boone County municipal leaders

Leaders from across Boone County are celebrating numerous successes across the county in the past year. Boone County commissioners held a municipal government dinner Thursday night in Sturgeon. City and county leaders participated.

Some of the successes cited include the Hubbell’s expansion in Centralia, Mizzou’s NextGen in Columbia and the planned Taco Bell and Scooters Coffee stores in Ashland. Centralia’s Hubbell is Boone County’s largest manufacturer, with about 700 employees. The $222-million NextGen Precision Health building in Columbia has numerous aims, including reducing the cost of health care.

Speakers also mentioned the new Ranken tech campus being built in Ashland and the massive I-70 Rocheport bridge project. The Ranken campus will focus on IT, construction, nursing and manufacturing. It’s being built next to Salter Lawn Service near Highway 63.

The $240-million I-70 Rocheport bridge project continues. The new bridges are expected to be completed by 2024.