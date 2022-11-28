J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide

First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.

J. Pfenny’s is a few blocks from the Missouri Capitol.

Jefferson City Police say the incident began as a physical altercation between Thames and Davis, which resulted in a handgun being drawn. Detectives say Smock separated the two men and was escorting Thames out of the business. That’s when Davis began shooting, according to police. As a convicted felon, Davis is prohibited from having a firearm.

J Pfenny’s remained closed on Sunday, following the double homicide. A 939 the Eagle reporter saw numerous flowers and memorials and several St. Jude candles outside J. Pfenny’s on Sunday afternoon.

Jefferson City Police Lieutenant Dave Williams tells our news partner KMIZ that the 911 center was inundated with calls after the shooting. The police station is only a few blocks away, and officers arrived within a minute, according to Williams. JCPD officers describe their investigation as ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.