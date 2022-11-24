Marching Mizzou improved its stamina and nutrition to prepare for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

It’s a tradition for millions of Americans every Thanksgiving morning: They start their day in front of their television, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

Today’s 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was broadcast live on NBC, and it was led by the 350-member Marching Mizzou. Its their first-ever performance in the historic parade. Marching Mizzou was one of 12 marching bands in today’s parade.

Marching Mizzou started the 2.5 mile route at West 77th street and Central Park West, and performed “Every True Son,” “Fight Tigers” and “Missouri Waltz.”

Marching Mizzou has been preparing for the trip for months. They partnered for the first-time ever with Marching Health, which is a company that helps band members endure the challenge of marching and playing an instrument at the same time. Marching Mizzou director Amy Knopps says a lot of people don’t realize how physically demanding the work they do is, just in terms of cardiovascular health.

Marching Health also worked with Marching Mizzou members on improving nutrition and on adding things like biking, swimming and walking to their daily routine.

During this week’s trip to New York City, Marching Mizzou also made an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show. They’ll be heading back to Columbia today so they can perform at tomorrow’s Mizzou football game against Arkansas at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is set for tomorrow at 2:30 pm.