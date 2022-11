A Missouri marijuana legalization activist actually fought against the recreational pot amendment you saw pass on Tuesday’s ballot. Eapen Thampy claims Amendment 3 has new criminal penalties built in and will ‘rig’ who can grow marijuana for sale …

Since Amendment 3 passed Missourians over – 21 will be able to buy up to three ounces of the drug. If you want to grow marijuana, you’d have to apply for a state registration card.