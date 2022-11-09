Medical marijuana, other races and issues decided

(AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country.

The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals in Tuesday’s elections.

Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department.

The constitutional convention question failed. Amendment 5 the National Guard issue passed.