Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission

Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation.

Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million, $77-million and $12-million in 2021 exports, respectively. The governor will be meeting with company representatives in all three nations that have existing relationships in Missouri. Parson will thank them for investing in the Show-Me State.

Governor Parson will be traveling with First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn and state Department of Economic Development (DED) acting director Maggie Kost. They’ll be joined by two key Missouri legislative leaders from differing political parties. House Speaker-designee Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) and State Sen. Brian Williams (D-University City) will be on the trade mission. Senator Williams is the assistant minority floor leader. Several others will be on the trip as well.

Agriculture will be a key theme during the trade mission. In Israel, Governor Parson will meet with companies that have an existing presence in Missouri. They include Israel Chemicals Ltd., a leading global specialty minerals company. The governor will also participate in an ag-tech roundtable discussion with Orange Grove in Greece. The aim is to let Greek companies know about Missouri’s agricultural strengths.

During the trip, the governor and first lady will also lay a wreath at Israel’s official memorial to Holocaust victims.