Missouri’s governor to attend EquipmentShare jobs announcement in Columbia

We’ll learn new details Thursday morning about the planned $100-million expansion of a major Columbia employer.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be at fast-growing EquipmentShare near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit on Thursday at 10 am. He’ll be joined by company executives and others.

939 the Eagle News covered a Regional Economic Development (REDI) board meeting in September, where details about the expansion were discussed during the open meeting. Boone County commissioner Justin Aldred told 939 the Eagle News that day that about 555 new jobs are coming to EquipmentShare over the next five years. He says the average salary for those new jobs will be about $42,000.

The company’s website notes it helps thousands of contractors access tech and equipment. EquipmentShare’s mission is “to enable the construction industry with tools that unlock substantial increases to productivity. Together with our team and customers, we are building the future of construction,” the company’s website says.

EquipmentShare’s campus is the former Ashley furniture location, near the Holiday Inn.