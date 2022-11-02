MoDOT to release preferred alternatives to Columbia’s I-70/63 interchange on Wednesday

State transportation officials are encouraging you to attend an open house-style meeting this (Wednesday) afternoon in Columbia about the congested I-70 and Highway 63 interchange.

State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin says about 160,000 vehicles go through the interchange daily, making it mid-Missouri’s busiest interchange.

“We’re going to be sharing with everybody our preferred alternatives to this environmental phase. This is our second time coming to the public,” Baldwin says.

Today’s open house-style meeting is from 4-6 at Columbia’s ARC on West Ash. You can stop by at any time.

Columbia-area residents packed the ARC for the July meeting to view detailed maps and exhibits. MoDOT has the funding for the $140-million upgrade at I-70 and 63. The design-build phase is expected to begin next year, with construction starting in 2024. MoDOT is currently re-evaluating the environmental impact statement for Columbia’s I-70 corridor between Route B and Route Z, an 18-mile stretch.

Click here to listen to the full interview with MoDOT’s Brandi Baldwin.