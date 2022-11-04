Listen to KWOS Live
MSHSAA cross country state championships bringing several thousand people to Columbia

Columbia’s Gans Creek cross country course is hosting this weekend’s MSHSAA state cross country championships (2021 file photo courtesy of Columbia Parks and Recreation)

More than 2,000 high school cross country athletes from across Missouri are in Columbia today and Saturday for the MSHAA cross country state championships at the state-of-the-art Gans Creek recreation area, near Highway 63.

Columbia Parks and Recreation acting director Gabe Huffington says more than 340 high schools are represented, and that Parks and Recreation is excited to showcase Gans Creek to them.

Classes four and five are running today through noon, and classes one through three are Saturday from 9 am to 2:15 p,m. Gates open to spectators again tomorrow morning at 8.

Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) spokeswoman Megan McConachie tells 939 the Eagle News that there is still some hotel availability for tonight and tomorrow. Some hotel rooms are being used by Mizzou and Kentucky football fans. Mizzou’s home game at Faurot kicks off at 11 tomorrow morning.

