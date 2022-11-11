NCAA Midwest Regional is largest meet Columbia’s Gans Creek has seen

More than 500 cross country runners from 36 NCAA schools are in Columbia today for the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country championships at Gans creek. It’s the largest meet the state-of-the-art Gans creek course has hosted in its three-year history.

The women’s 6k begins at 11 am and the men’s 10k follows at noon. The events will be streamed live on YouTube.

Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) spokesman Megan McConachie tells 939 the Eagle that there are still hotel rooms available for tonight. The CVB says student-athletes and fans spend money at Columbia hotels, restaurants and stores.

The Columbia Sports Commission, Columbia Parks and Recreation and Mizzou athletics worked to secure the event.