Parents, community praise Southern Boone R-1’s expanded middle school

Several dozen parents, residents and business leaders turned out for Thursday’s open house for the newly renovated and expanded Southern Boone R-1 middle school.

Southern Boone R-1 interim superintendent Dr. Tim Roth tells 939 the Eagle that the $7.7 million project captures what Southern Boone is all about.

“About making sure that we’re here for our students. We want to provide a quality education for them, and making sure that our students, parents and our faculty are all involved in the process,” Dr. Roth says.

The project is being funded by an April 2021 voter-approved bond issue. The project connected two existing buildings with the new addition, which includes a new main office, science labs, library and vocational area. Dr. Roth describes the science labs as top-notch.

“We’ve look at different types of equipment that needed to be put in there, and made sure it’s all age-appropriate. We have new microscopes, we have smartboards put in there,” Dr. Roth says.

The district offered guided tours of the middle school last night.