Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags

A city of Columbia official trash bag contains the city logo (2022 photo courtesy of Columbia Solid Waste Utility spokesman Brandon Renaud)

Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance.

The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.

City officials say the proposed ordinance would save the utility more than $1.6 million annually.

The issue will go to Columbia’s city council in December, for the final say.

