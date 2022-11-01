Sentencing postponed in Columbia kidnapping and sexual assault case

Sentencing has been delayed for a Columbia man convicted of robbing and sexually assaulting two area sex workers in separate incidents.

26-year-old Xavier Gee was set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon, but it’s been continued until later because Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris cannot appear in-person today. The sentencing hearing will be rescheduled.

A Boone County jury is recommending a 67-year prison sentence for Gee. The jury convicted Gee of seven felony counts, including kidnapping, first degree rape and first degree sodomy.

Prosecutors say Gee recorded one of the sexual assaults on his phone. 939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for the trial when a television monitor was turned around to face the jury, Judge Harris, Boone County assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski and defense attorney Kevin O’Brien. The video was played in court, and a 939 the Eagle reporter could only hear audio. Gee wrote notes on a notepad, as the video played in court.

Gee took the witness stand during the trial’s penalty phase, saying he is remorseful and that his actions were due to his significant drug use at the time.