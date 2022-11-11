Listen to KWOS Live
Services are today for former KWOS announcer Jack Renner

Services are today for former KWOS announcer Jack Renner. Jack passed away last weekend at age 84.

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following at 11:30 a.m., Friday with the Reverend Matthew Flatley officiating.
An additional celebration will be held at Scene One Theatre, Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a program beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Private graveside services and entombment will be held at the Mausoleum of Resurrection Cemetery.

