Services are today for former KWOS announcer Jack Renner. Jack passed away last weekend at age 84.

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following at 11:30 a.m., Friday with the Reverend Matthew Flatley officiating.

An additional celebration will be held at Scene One Theatre, Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a program beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Private graveside services and entombment will be held at the Mausoleum of Resurrection Cemetery.