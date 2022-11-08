Several contested races on your ballot

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer faces a re-election challenge from Democrat Bethany Mann

Term limited state Rep Travis Fitzwater meets Libertarian Catherine Dreher in the 10th District state Senate race

Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman takes on Independent Carla Steck

60th District GOP state Rep Dave Griffith is challenged by Democrat Don Salcedo

Eric Schmitt meets democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in the US Senate race

Several Amendments are on your ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana. Other ballot issues include state Treasurer investments, police funding and making the Missouri National Guard its own state department.