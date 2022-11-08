Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
KWOS John Marsh

Several contested races on your ballot

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer faces a re-election challenge from Democrat Bethany Mann

Term limited state Rep Travis Fitzwater meets Libertarian Catherine Dreher in the 10th District state Senate race

Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman takes on Independent Carla Steck

60th District GOP state Rep Dave Griffith is challenged by Democrat Don Salcedo

Eric Schmitt meets democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in the US Senate race

Several Amendments are on your ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana. Other ballot issues include state Treasurer investments, police funding and making the Missouri National Guard its own state department.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer