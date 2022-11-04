Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.

Meantime, Columbia tied a record high temperature on Thursday, due to the unusual warm weather. The NWS in St. Louis says Thursday’s high of 79 ties the November 3 record set in 1964, 1978 and in 1987.