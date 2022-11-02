Listen to KWOS Live
Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year

Swift Prepared Foods has a bacon plant in Moberly. It’s also building one in Columbia (May 24, 2021 file photo courtesy of Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s Flickr page)

Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood says Swift will open its plant on Route B in early 2023, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. Those positions are expected to pay more than $50,000 annually.

Mr. Seewood has said the project is exciting for the community and for job seekers, including what he describes as underemployed workers.

