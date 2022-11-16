Traffic counting cameras set up on Columbia’s Forum Boulevard

Listen to KWOS Live
This is what the Forum Boulevard traffic study cameras look like when mounted to poles (November 15, 2022 photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

You’ll notice temporary cameras today and Thursday along Columbia’s heavily-traveled Forum Boulevard.

Columbia Public Works says the cameras are part of a traffic study ahead of the $12.7-million Forum Boulevard improvement project. Public Works says the cameras will point at various locations along Forum, and emphasize the cameras are only going to be used to conduct the traffic study. They say there will be no permanent retention of the data collected by the contractor or Public Works.

The Forum Boulevard improvement project is scheduled to begin in 2025. It will improve Forum from Chapel Hill to Woodrail Avenue.

